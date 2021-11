The state’s moratorium on evictions expired on Oct. 1, but there is still a local directive in place banning evictions until the state’s emergency order is lifted.

The city of Fresno is working with tenants right now on rental assistance and eviction cases with legal assistance from Emerzian Shankar Legal Inc.

To find out if you qualify for the Eviction Protection Program fill out the survey at www.fresno.gov/epp.