While fried chicken might be was draws in customers to Downtown’s Chicken King, the other menu items keep them coming back for something new and different.

Helen Cooley, the owner of the chicken King, joins the show to share what she’s added to the menu.

Chicken King

1234 Fulton St, Fresno

(559) 266-5464

Open Monday through Friday 11:00 am – 3:00 pm