National Cheesecake Day is Saturday, July 30 and The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice of cheesecake sold on the holiday.

The Cheesecake Factory is also unveiling a new flavor on Saturday – Classic Basque Cheesecake, a crustless take on the dessert that’s burnt to perfection with an ultra-creamy, custard-like center, and sweet caramelized notes, covered with fresh berries and whipped cream.

Starting July 31, the Cheesecake Factory will donate $0.25 to Feeding America for every slice of Classic Basque Cheesecake sold for an entire year.