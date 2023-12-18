Jose Jimenez, General Manager, and Executive Kitchen Manager, Juan Ramirez of The Cheesecake Factory Fresno joined the show with new holiday menu items.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Cinnamon Roll Pancakes are featured on the weekend brunch menu.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Peppermint Stick Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake is new on the menu this holiday season! It’s peppermint swirled with white and dark chocolate cheesecake all on a delicious mint chocolate brownie.

For every $50 Gift Card purchased online or in our restaurants, you’ll receive a $15 bonus card that can be redeemed January 1st – February 29th, 2024.