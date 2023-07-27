National Cheesecake Day is July 30 and The Cheesecake Factory is introducing their Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans – it’s creamy cheesecake loaded with The Cheesecake Factory’s house made chocolate chip pecan cookie dough, topped with cookie dough frosting.

For a full year starting on National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to local Feeding America food banks for every slice of Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans sold.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks across the country.

Since 2008, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $6.3 million to Feeding America through our featured cheesecake sales.

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for their variety of more than 30 legendary cheesecakes!

The Cheesecake Factory’s website is: www.thecheesecakefactory.com.