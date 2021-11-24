The Big Tell: The local resource helping the media magic happen

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

To help the filmmakers create their films the Community Media Access Collaborative provided equipment and knowledge to make the artistry happen.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.