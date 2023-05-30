The Big Tell is back for another year of Central Valley storytelling.

Applications for story ideas are already open and the deadline to apply is June 27.

Applicants do not need filmmaking experience and don’t need to have proof of concept or work, just a good Central Valley story to tell.

Judges will choose 26 storytellers to be part of The Big Tell.

Each filmmaker will receive an $8,000 grant to produce their short film, a mentorship with documentarian Shasha Brown Rice and access to the Community Media Access Collaborative.

To apply visit CMAC.tv/thebigtell.