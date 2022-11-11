Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from Zach Green and his producer Jackie Schuester after hearing about the story of a P.E. teacher moonlighting as a UFC fighter.

The film “The Fighter” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central Valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.