The Big Tell: Filmmakers Eddie Garcia and Francesca Ramirez dig up an old story about “Mammoths in Madera?!”

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from the Madera landfill. In 1993 workers there made a huge discovery, but the story faded with time. Now, filmmakers Eddie Garcia and Francesca Ramirez are digging up the story and telling it in a fresh new way.

Their film “Mammoths in Madera?!” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central Valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.