The Big Tell: Filmmaker Chad Saechao tells the story of a humble produce stand and “Hope in a Basket”

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from a produce stand in Visalia – one you might pass by all the time, not realizing the love and hard work in every basket of fruits and vegetables. That’s the story director Chad Saechao tells in his film “Hope in a Basket.”

Saechao’s film “Hope in a Basket” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central Valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.

