The Big Tell: Director Rigoberto Moran tells the story of a “Little Big Gym”

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from Farmersville, Director Rigoberto Moran’s hometown. In the short documentary “Littel Big Gym” Moran tells the story of the humble gym and its owner trying to make a big difference with a little boxing gym.

De La Torre’s film “Little Big Gym” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central Valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.