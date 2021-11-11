The Big Tell: Director Matt Mealer tells the story of “Not Just Any Restaurant”

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from Three Rivers in Tulare County. In the short documentary “Kaweah Kweens” director Zach Green and young producers Mikayla Tavarez and Jackie Schuster tell the story of some even younger environmental activists.

One of those big ideas came from Los Banos, where a mother-daughter duo is drawing on 130 years of heritage at their basque restaurant. It’s a story director Matt Mealer tells beautifully in his short film “Not Just Any Restaurant.”

Mealer’s film “Not Just Any Restaurant” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central Valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.