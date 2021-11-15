The Big Tell: Director Ed Goto tells the story of “Stan Bitters: Ceramics Wizard”

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from Three Rivers in Tulare County. In the short documentary “Kaweah Kweens” director Zach Green and young producers Mikayla Tavarez and Jackie Schuster tell the story of some even younger environmental activists.

One of those big ideas came from the Fulton Mall in Fresno, where people pass by the work of a world-famous ceramics artist without even knowing it. Director Ed Goto tells the story of Stan Bitters, a ceramics artist known the world over for his bigger-than-life art.

Goto’s film “Stan Bitters: Ceramics Wizard” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central Valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.