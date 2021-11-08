The Big Tell: Beyond the Basket with Jennifer Robin

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from the Yosemite Valley, the native lands of the southern Sierra Miwuk Nation.
Filmmaker Jennifer Robin set out to tell a Central Valley story about heritage and culture beyond the Miwuk’s traditional craft typically set out for display.

Robin’s film “Beyond the Basket” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com