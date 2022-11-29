Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.

A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

To help the filmmakers on their storytelling journey, the CVCF tapped award-winning filmmaker Sascha Rice.

Watch this year’s The Big Tell here.