The Big Tell: Art;The Gift That Keeps on Giving with Director Jeremy Miller

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story.



A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create their films. The films are then showcased as part of The Big Tell.

One of those big ideas came from a talent gallery inside the Manchester Mall where they’re nurturing Fresno’s artistic community. In his first film, director Jeremy Miller tells the story of the unassuming creative space and how it fits in with Fresno’s even lesser-known thriving art scene.

Miller’s film “Art: The Gift That Keeps on Giving” will air in full in The Big Tell special along with the other Central Valley stories selected this year.

The Big Tell is airing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:00 pm on KSEE24.