Freeway Enterprises is our local auction house based in Lemoore.

They get new, exciting, and sometimes quirky items every week. All bids start at $2.50!

The bidding opens every week on Wednesday and Closes Saturday Morning. So there’s still time to win this week’s featured item, a brand new PS5!

Freeway Enterprises is also holding the Free Back-to-Scool Gear Drive Saturday, July 31 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm while supplies last.