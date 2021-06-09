The best products and professionals to save your skin this summer are at Hand and Stone

Hand and Stone Licensed Esthetician Jasmine Jackson joins Central Valley Today to share skincare tips and products to help combat “maskne” and the summer heat.

Hand & Stone offers a full complement of specialty massages, facials and enhancements. Introductory Offers valid for One-Hour* Swedish Massage, Classic (or Teens/Men’s) Facial or Hot Stone Massage services only. Call the spa for specialty service availability, (559) 921-9453.