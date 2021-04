Central Valley Today Host Emily Erwin took a trip to a new dog grooming salon opening up in Sanger this week.

Bark Lounge Grooming Salon & Spa hosted its grand opening on Tuesday, which was also National Little Pampered Dog Day.

The business, located at 293 Academy Avenue, provides full grooming services for dogs of any size and breed.

You can reach The Bark Lounge by calling (559) 875-5877 or follow them on Facebook @thebarkloungegrooming and Instagram @thebarklounge559