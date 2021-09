We head to Port of Subs to learn about the art of the sandwich.

Port of Subs is your neighborhood sandwich shop and deli. They’ve been slicing meats and cheeses fresh since 1972! They have 18 signature sandwiches, rotating specials, and can cater your next event!

This month they’re rolling out the Pilgrim Sandwich complete with sliced turkey, savory stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

Go to portofsubs.com for more info.