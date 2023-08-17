The Arc’s mission is to promote and protect the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.

Executive Director Tamica Hill joined the show along with some of the people The Arc helps to show off how The Arc carries out its mission.

The Arc is hosting a musical performace on Aug. 16 at 2:00 and 6:00 pm at the Loewewn Achievement Center.

The Arc of Fresno and Madera Counties

4490 E Ashlan Ave, Fresno, CA 93726-2647

Phone: (559) 226-6268

Email: arcfresno@arcfresno.org

thearc.org