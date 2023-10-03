Home fires remain an all-too-common tragedy here in the Central Valley and across the country.

The American Red Cross responds to a disaster every eight minutes — the vast majority of which are home fires.

Ahead of Fire Prevention Week (October 8-14), the American Red Cross Central Valley Chapter joined the show with a reminder that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and issues safety steps to follow to help avoid one of these blazes.

Taylor Poisall, director of communications for the American Red Cross Central Valley Region, said to follow these 10 steps to help stay safe while cooking: