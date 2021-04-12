The American Red Cross of Central California celebrates the Month of the Military Child

April is the Month of the Military Child and a very important cause for the American Red Cross of Central California.

When service members called to long deployments or missions they are put to the test emotionally and physically, and so are their families especially their children.

During this Month of the Military Child, the American Red Cross, which was founded by service members, encourages all Americans to thank a military child and lend them support.

For more resources visit AmericanRedCross.org

The American Red Cross of the Central Valley is also promoting the National Sound the Alarm campaign to educate at-risk neighborhoods about the importance of smoke detectors.

It just takes one leader in a community to help others prevent fire disasters by encouraging them to check smoke detectors and create a fire escape plan.

The American Red Cross of the Central Valley is also still fundraising for a new Emergency Response Vehicle.

The current ERV have hundreds of thousands of miles on it and could use some major updates.

Donate here to make sure our local redcross can respond in the event of a disaster.