The American Red Cross Central Valley Chapter responded to 34 home fires in January, helping 110 people impacted by a fire in their homes.

The trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) members responded to these emergencies and our Central Valley Chapter needs more of these dedicated volunteers now so no one faces this heartbreaking situation alone.

Mary Bastos, a Red Cross volunteer, recently returned from Colorado where she was supporting recovery efforts following the Marshall Fire, and she is a member of the Disaster Action Team in the Central Valley. Bastos joined the show with how we can all prepare our homes to prevent house fires.