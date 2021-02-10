The Ag Center helps make the ‘From Our House to Yours’ telethon possible for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley

What started out as a way to bring all of Doug Brunner’s companies under one roof quickly turned into an innovative way to help serve the ag community.

“It brings just a new angle on ag,” Brunner said.

Brunner, a dairyman turned farmer turned businessman, is the owner and founder of The Ag Center, a one-stop-shop for ag professionals to get connected with vendors and services from ag industry leaders.

The idea has been done in many other industries but it wasn’t until Brunner created The Ag Center that the ag industry had a convenient and trusted services provider with everything under one roof.

The Ag Center has some of the highest standards for the companies they partner with and that commitment to the quality spills over into their commitment to community.

“Part of our contracts with The Ag Center is that we do believe that you give back to your community,” Brunner said.

So, it’s only natural that The Ag Center would team up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley – knowing that even though this past year threw some curveballs, for the ag industry and the Ronald McDonald House, they have to keep plowing forward.

Brunner said he’s proud to be able to help the RMHCCV pivot and continue to raise money for families in need.