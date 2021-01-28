The African American Student Leadership Conference is going virtual

The African American Student Leadership Conference, hosted by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, is on Feb. 2, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:30 pm, and it’s all virtual this year.

The conference is designed to inspire students and equip them with skills that can help them succeed.

Students learn about history, themselves and connect with leaders in the Central Valley.

This year’s theme is ‘Together We Have Risen Above and Together We Will Rise Again’ with special presentations by Superintendent Yovino and Black Girl Magic.