The ACTS Foundation is hosting its annual Family Fall Festival on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5125 N. Gates Ave. in Fresno.

The event will host a marketplace, music, food vendors, and performers. There will also be free carnival games, pony rides, face painting, inflatables and lunch provided all in an effort to uplift the spirit of the community.

The Family Fall Festival is an event co-sponsored by the ACTS Foundation and LifeBridge Community Church.