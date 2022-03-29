Vitamins are essential to function at our very best. They can help with digestion, muscle recovery and disease prevention.

The go-to doctor for everything diabetes and nutrition, Dr. Romy Block, joined the show with some ways to get more vitamins in our diets and when to supplement.

Dr. Romy Block is a practicing endocrinologist, vitamin expert, co-founding a personalized vitamin brand, and co-author of the award-winning book, The Vitamin Solution: Two Doctors Clear the Confusion about Vitamins and Your Health.