Big Hat Days, the 2-day street festival that sprawls 15-blocks in Old Town Clovis, is happening this weekend April 2 and April 3.

The event is a tribute to Clovis’s western heritage and small-town values. It’s presented by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce and Chuckchansi Gold Resort and Casino.

There will be craft food and drink vendors, local makers, and live music.

84th Annual BIG Hat Days

April 2 and 3, 2022 in Old Town Clovis

Saturday, April 2nd 9am-6pm

Sunday, April 3rd 9am-5pm