For more than 70 years the Fresno Clovis Prayer Breakfast has encouraged thousands to gather for a month of prayer and fellowship.

This year the valley tradition is happening on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 am at Chuckchansi Park.

Individual tickets at $45 and are available here.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jonathan Evans.

Visit fresnoclovisprayerbreakfast.org for more information.