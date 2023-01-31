The Fresno County Academic Decathlon returns in person on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Sunnyside High School’s Main Gym.

It’s one of Fresno County’s most exciting student events and the public is invited to attend!

This is the 41 st annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon.

This year’s theme is “The American Revolution.”

The Academic Decathlon teams are comprised of 12 competitive students with GPAs ranging from 1.00 to over 4.0, who compete in 10 examinations: Art, music, language and literature, mathematics, economics, speech, interview, essay, science, and social science; the final culminating Super Quiz encompasses all areas of study and can earn the team up to 5,880 points.