Get ready to cruise through the beauty and craftsmanship of classic cars at the 37th Annual Classic Pismo Beach car show.

The classic, custom car show starts on Friday, June 2, and runs through June 4.

There will be an opening ceremony on Saturday at the ur main stage by the pier with events that take place from Judging, Charity Auction, Cars Cruise, Live Bands, and more.

The show awards ceremony is Sunday at 11:00 am. Show hosts will present more than 55 awards from Best Paint, Engine, and Interior all the way to the top three awards – Best of Show, Hall of Fame, and Gold winners.

To get in contact with the show’s production company Just Cruzin, visit www.justcruzin.com, or call 951-801-2334. Follow Just Cruzin on social media @TheClassicatPismoBeach.