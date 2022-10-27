YourCentralValley.com
Posted: Oct 27, 2022 / 03:44 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 27, 2022 / 03:44 PM PDT
The Coarsegold Historic Village is hosting the annual Tarantula Awareness Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The festival showcases the friendly Tarantula, vendors, food, games, live music and more.
Admission is free and parking is $2.00.
