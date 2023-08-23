CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is proud to host its 24th Annual CASA Crab Feed Sep. 8 at 6:30 pm.

The annual event has become a local favorite and one of CASA’s biggest fundraisers.

This year the wine partner is Cru Winery.

Attendees can enjoy their fill of crab paired with expertly selected Cru wines.

Tickets are available online.

CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates. Volunteers with CASA help foster kids while they go through the court system acting as a stable and reliable support system. These relationships can often last years.

There are approximately 2,500 foster youth in Fresno and Madera counties right now.