The Central California Blood Center is teaming up with local leaders and organizations once again for the 17th annual Tulare Rotary 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive on Sep. 11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building.

Gordon Halstead, from the Central California Blood Bank, joined the show with just how important this event is to the valley’s bloody supply.

The Central Valley uses about 5,000 pints of blood a month. The bank needs all blood types, but O- and O+ are in high demand.

Donors can enjoy a pancake breakfast and other fun prizes.

The 17th annual Tulare Rotary 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive is sponsored and supported by the Tulare Rotary Club, the City of Tulare Fire Department, Tulare AmVets, and local businesses and volunteers.