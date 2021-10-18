The 10th annual Fresno AIDS Walk is this weekend and this year it’s virtual

WestCare California and Gilead Sciences are hosting the 10th Annual Fresno AIDS Walk is Saturday, October 23 at 10:00 am.

The event is virtual this year with the option to walk or run a 5k in addition to the online evet.

Participants of the online event can expect personal stories from those who’ve been diagnosed with HIV ir AIDS, a presentation of local impact and ways to reduce stigma, a drag performance, and a moment to reflect on those lost to AIDS.

Participants can register and make a donation at fresnoaidswalk.org.

All proceeds from the Fresno AIDS Walk go to supporting The Living Room, a project of West Care California.

The Living Room has been providing services in Fresno County to those infected, affected, and

at-risk of HIV/AIDS for more than 25 years.



The Living Room can be found at 1330 E. Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728, by calling 559-486-1469 or visiting fresnoaidswalk.org