Test to see if an electric vehicle is right for you with the Electric Vehicle Equity Program

Income qualified residents in the San Joaquin Valley can get up to $10,000 for a down payment on an electric car with the Electric Vehicle Equity Program.

Yanni Gonzalez, with the Clean Vehicle Empowerment Collaborative, joined the show with all the details on how to find out if you qualify and an electric vehicle that could be yours.

You can test drive an electric vehicle without the pressure of a dealership at the Electric Vehicle Empowerment Collaborative test-driving event on Dec. 4

Visit EVEquity.org for more information.

