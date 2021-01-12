Terry’s House set a big goal to continue providing hospitality to families

Terry’s House celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Jan. 11, 2021.  

Senior VP Katie Zenovich said they’ll be celebrating all year, but they’re kicking things off with the announcement of their plans to endow Terry’s House.  

“We’re celebrating 10 years of comforting families who really need it and we know that Terry’s House needs to be here long term,” Zenovich said.  

The goal for the endowment is $5 million, which will cover annual operating costs on the 17,000-hospitality home, while keeping it affordable for families with loved ones at Community Regional Medical Center.  

Zenovich said they are looking to the community for donations as they launch the Porch Light Endowment.  

To find out more about donating to Terry’s House visit https://www.communitymedical.org/th or call (559) 724-4343  

