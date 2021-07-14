Tell your story with CMAC; the library of all things media production

They call themselves a sort of media library and that’s exactly what the Community Media Access Collaborative is.

CMAC is a membership-based, non-profit organization dedicated to helping people, schools, non-profits, public agencies, and others better connect with the community through the use of media.

CMAC’s mission is to empower voices in our community to promote awareness, understanding, dialogue, and civic engagement by providing media resources, access to training and broadening media literacy.

Dom Zamora, CMAC Membership Coordinator, and Lisa Talley, CMAC Education Coordinator, join the show to catch us up on everything CMAC has to