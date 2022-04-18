No number crunching needed for these Tax Day deals.

Great American Cookies, home of the original Cookie Cake, is continuing its longstanding tradition of treating its patrons to free cookies on Tax Day. On April 18, fans will receive one FREE Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase, available at participating locations in-store and online via the code TAX. The deal cannot be combined with any other offers. The rich tradition, now going on for nearly a decade, provides cookie fans everywhere a reason to come back time after time and indulge in a little something for themselves after completing taxes.

Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise, will once again offer a super chill Tax Day deal. On April 18, Slab Happy Rewards Members will receive a free Small Ice Cream with the purchase of a Regular or Best Value Ice Cream. This deal is sure to keep taxpayers slab happy by saving a little extra on Tax Day. The deal is valid at participating locations only and cannot be combined with any other offers – sorry, no double-dipping!

Round Table Pizza, the pizza franchise known for its commitment to gold standard ingredients and hand-crafted pizza, is offering customers who are feeling the knead for a little extra dough a great way to save this Tax Day. On Tax Day, April 18, all Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members who purchase a large or extra-large pizza can also redeem a reward for a $4.18 personal pizza with up to four complimentary toppings. Available at participating locations only in-store, online or in-app.