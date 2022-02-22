Taste the best of the valley at the CASA Chef Cook-Off

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is hosting its first-ever CASA Chef Cook-Off at Chuckchansi Park on Friday from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The event will feature sample dishes from local chefs and attendees will decide the winner.

There will also be beer, food trucks, and live music.

Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will go toward the work CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties does for local foster youth.

CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates. Volunteers with CASA help foster kids while they go through the court system acting as a stable and reliable support system. These relationships can often last years.

There are approximately 2,500 foster youth in Fresno and Madera counties right now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

March 13 2022 05:30 pm