Taste the best of the valley at the CASA Chef Cook-Off

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is hosting its first-ever CASA Chef Cook-Off at Chuckchansi Park on Friday from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The event will feature sample dishes from local chefs and attendees will decide the winner.

There will also be beer, food trucks, and live music.

Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will go toward the work CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties does for local foster youth.

CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates. Volunteers with CASA help foster kids while they go through the court system acting as a stable and reliable support system. These relationships can often last years.

There are approximately 2,500 foster youth in Fresno and Madera counties right now.