CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is hosting its second annual CASA Chef Cook-Off at Granite Park on Friday, Feb 17 from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

The event will feature sample dishes from local chefs and attendees will decide the winner.

There will also be beer, food trucks, and live music.

Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will go toward the work CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties does for local foster youth.