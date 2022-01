You wouldn’t know it by looking at him but Erlado Maglara is in his 50s, but he probably has more energy than most 30-year-olds.

Maglara wrote about finding energy just like him in his book “The Real Fountain of Youth” and joined CVT to talk about starting 2022 off on a healthy foot.

Maglara is a certified trainer with a passion for disciplined workout routines. You can find more information about his health and exercise philosophies at EraldoFitness.com.