Tamari Robatayki And Whisky Bar serves up a new offering of Japanese cuisine

Fresno has plenty of teppanyaki restaurants to choose from, but one restauranter is bringing a new take on Japanese cuisine to the Central Valley.

Tom Tymn opened Tamari Robatayki And Whisky Bar about two years ago with the idea of bringing something totally new to Fresno.

Robatayki is similar to teppanyaki, but instead of a flat cooking surface with oil and butter, Robatayki uses hot coals to flash sear meats and vegetables.

Tamari also serves up whiskies from all over the world, including the increasingly popular Japanese style whisky, along with beautifully crafted sushi.

Tamari Robatayki And Whisky Bar is open Monday through Saturday, and they’re located at 6731 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704. Call (559) 721-7300 for take-out options.