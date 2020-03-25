Take the First 5 Fresno County- Workplace Poll!

It is the annual mission of the Child-Friendly Business Awards to highlight businesses in our community that go above and beyond for working parents. Now, more than ever, child-friendly business practices are being put into effect and should be celebrated. Complete the following questions to see if your company qualifies as child-friendly

If you answered yes to both questions above and would like to acknowledge your workplace for all they do to support parents in the workplace, nominate them for the Child-Friendly Business Awards today: https://www.first5fresno.org/cfb-awards/