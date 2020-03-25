Breaking News
Newsom announces agreement with major banks for 90-day mortgage payment grace period for people impacted by COVID-19
Live Now
President Trump and White House Coronavirus Task Force provide media briefing

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Take the First 5 Fresno County- Workplace Poll!

CVT
Posted: / Updated:

It is the annual mission of the Child-Friendly Business Awards to highlight businesses in our community that go above and beyond for working parents. Now, more than ever, child-friendly business practices are being put into effect and should be celebrated. Complete the following questions to see if your company qualifies as child-friendly

If you answered yes to both questions above and would like to acknowledge your workplace for all they do to support parents in the workplace, nominate them for the Child-Friendly Business Awards today: https://www.first5fresno.org/cfb-awards/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know