FRESNO, California. (KGPE) - Governor Gavin Newsom made stops in San Diego and Los Angeles on Tuesday to announce a $12 billion plan that he believes will functionally end family homelessness in California within five years. This comes as part of his $100 billion pandemic recovery plan, which he has been rolling out all week.

"There is no greater manifestation of our failure as a society, broadly, or as a state, more specifically, than the issue of homelessness. What we’re doing here today is multiples of what any state in American history has committed to do to address this crisis," Newsom said about the $12 billion proposal.