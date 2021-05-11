Take in the Fresno skyline with a dinner and a drink at Quail State

While outdoor space will most likely be a big trend at new restaurants as we move out of the pandemic, high-rise dining may still be rare in Fresno.

Josh Islas-Wolf, co-owner of Quail State, said it was definitely a challenge building a rooftop bar in Fresno, but they stuck with it and opened Fresno’s only rooftop bar in 2020. The Pandemic was just another hurdle to overcome and now Quail State is fully booked with reservations, offering an inventive menu of food and drinks to local diners.

