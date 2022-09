Castle Air Museum in conjunction with the Castle-Atwater Kiwanis will host the Annual Korks and Kegs Event at the Museum on Saturday, Sep. 24 from 5 to 9 PM.

There will be dozens of wineries and craft breweries from throughout the Valley for tasting, food, live music, and craft vendors for an evening of fun.

After you taste your favorite wines and beers you will have the opportunity to purchase a glass or bottle to take home with you.

Get tickets here.