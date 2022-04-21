Castle Air Museum is continuing to do the great work of saving and preserving military aviation history. Executive director Joe Pruzzo joined the show with an update on everything happening at the museum

Castle Air Museum is hosting its annual Charity Benefit Golf Tournament at Pheasant Run Golf Course in Chowchilla on Friday, April 22.

Open Cockpit Day at Castle Air Museum is Monday, May 30th.

They’re also expecting new aircraft additions from Oahu, Hawaii with significant support from Pasha Hawaii Shipping.

For more information please visit https://www.castleairmuseum.org/