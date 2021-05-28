Take a break mom and dad, Kids Park has hourly child care

As businesses, restaurants, and bars start opening back up, mom and dad might need some time away from the kids to get back to normal.

So when parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy ones drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park.

Kids Park is a licensed child care facility with no commitments and no reservations. Everything is charged to the minute, so kids can stay for an hour or a whole day.

Every day the staff at Kids Park offers structured activities based in learning and congnition.

Owner, Susi Finley, said her own kids grew up going to kids park and every kid becomes one of her own.

Visit Kids Park at 8485 N Fresno St # 101, Fresno, CA 93720 or give them a call at (559) 447-5437